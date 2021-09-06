Sanford named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a pair of dominating performances, Kim Sanford of the East Carolina soccer team has been named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week, announced the league office Monday afternoon.

“Kim had a great weekend on both sides of the ball,” said Head Soccer Coach Jason Hamilton. “You can see how badly she wants this team to be successful in her last season. She’s been a great leader on and off the field and this is well deserved after her performance this weekend.”

Sanford played all 180 minutes in a pair of ECU victories last week, helping ECU beat Campbell 1-0 and VCU 2-0. Sanford helped ECU to two of its best defensive performances of the week. The Pirates allowed Campbell to take just three shots, none of which were on goal. VCU had more opportunities than Campbell, taking seven shots, three of goal, but the Rams could not find the back of the net as ECU tallied its second straight shutout.

Along with her contributions on the backline, Sanford got her name on the scoresheet in both victories. Against the Camels, the Philadelphia, Pa., native provided the breakthrough in the 78th minute. Morgan Dewey swung a free kick into the Campbell box and after a scramble, Abby Sowa was able to direct a pass to Sanford who slammed it home for the game-winning goal. Sanford once again provided the opening goal against VCU, though this one came in the 32nd minute. The Dewey to Sanford connection provided another spark with Dewey’s corner kick finding Sanford at the far post and Sanford heading home another game-winning goal. The tallies are the first two game-winning goals of Sanford’s career.

It is the third Defensive Player of the Week honor of Sanford’s career. The graduate student also earned the award once during both her freshman and sophomore campaigns. Along with her player of the week awards, Sanford has also been named AAC Second-Team All-Conference and Preseason All-Conference twice in her career.

Sanford and the Pirates will start a four-match road trip with a stern test as they take on No. 5 Duke on Thursday night. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.