GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to expected inclement weather, Saturday’s (Feb. 25) non-conference baseball contest between No. 11 East Carolina and No. 12 North Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium has been postponed.



The game will be rescheduled for a later date in Greenville. Tickets for Saturday’s postponed affair will be honored for the rescheduled contest.



Additionally, the Fan Fest slated for Saturday has been canceled.



ECU vs. North Carolina Weekend Schedule

Friday, Feb. 24 – 5:00 p.m. (Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville)

Saturday, Feb. 25 – Game postponed to later date in Greenville

Sunday, Feb. 26 – 1:00 p.m. (Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill)