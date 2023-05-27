CLEARWATER, Fla. – East Carolina allowed only two hits and defeated South Florida, 3-1, at the 2023 American Baseball Championship presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater on Saturday at BayCare Ballpark.
With the win, the two teams will face off later on Saturday at approximately 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ with a spot in the Championship final on the line.
East Carolina’s Garrett Saylor and South Florida’s Nolan Hudi engaged in a pitcher’s duel as the two combined to only allow three hits until the bottom of the fifth, when Carter Cunningham broke the deadlock with an RBI triple that scored Lane Hoover for the Pirates (44-16).
Jackson Mayo hit a lead-off home run in the sixth inning to tie the game for the Bulls (20-38), but the Pirates responded with two in the bottom of the frame on back-to-back RBI hits by Alex Makarewicz and Joey Berini.
Saylor (3-0) earned the win, allowing two hits and one run in 8+ innings, while Landon Ginn came on with a runner on in the ninth and earned his second save of the season.
Hudi (1-5) took the loss, allowing the three runs in six innings of work before Tanner Mink pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
2023 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater
BayCare Ballpark | Clearwater, Fla.
All Times Eastern
Tuesday
Game 1: No. 4 UCF 4, No. 5 Cincinnati 3
Game 2: No. 8 South Florida 12, No. 1 East Carolina 11 (11 innings)
Game 3: No. 7 Tulane 10, No. 2 Houston 8
Game 4: No. 6 Memphis 10, No. 3 Wichita State 6
Wednesday, May 24
Game 5: No. 1 East Carolina 9, No. 5 Cincinnati 6
Thursday
Game 6: No. 2 Houston 4, No. 3 Wichita State 3
Game 7: No. 8 South Florida 15, No. 4 UCF 4 (8 innings)
Game 8: No. 7 Tulane 12, No. 6 Memphis 2 (8 innings)
Friday
Game 9: No. 1 East Carolina 7, No. 4 UCF (13 innings)
Game 10: No. 2 Houston 6, No. 6 Memphis 5
Saturday
Game 11: No. 1 East Carolina 3, No. 8 South Florida 1
Game 12: No. 7 Tulane vs. No. 2 Houston | 12:12 p.m. | ESPN+
Game 13: No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 1 East Carolina (If Necessary) | 47 minutes after Game 12 | ESPN+
Game 14: No. 7 Tulane vs. No. 2 Houston (If Necessary) | TBD | ESPN+
Sunday
Game 15: Semifinal Winners | Noon | ESPNEWS and ESPN+