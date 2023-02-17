GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina senior RHP Garrett Saylor has been selected to the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Award Watch List.

Saylor appeared in 39 games with two starts in 2022, compiling a 6-3 record with a 5.01 earned run average and 108 strikeouts against 23 walks in 79 innings. The All-American Athletic Conference Second Team pick paced ECU in appearances, saves (five), innings pitched and strikeouts while pacing the league in strikeouts and appearances. Nationally, Saylor was second in appearances, 24th in strikeouts per nine innings (12.30) and 36th in total strikeouts.

The Lewisville, N.C. native set the East Carolina single-season record for appearances while finishing the campaign ranked second in relief appearances (37) and seventh in strikeouts. Saylor also moved into third on the Pirate career list in strikeouts per nine innings (11.60) and 10th in relief appearances (71). He was named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week March 14 after helping the Pirates to a 3-2 week during which he posted a 1-0 record with one save and 16 strikeouts against no walks in nine innings of work.

No. 11 ECU opens the 2023 campaign against George Washington tonight (Feb. 17) at 6 p.m. inside Clark-LeClair Stadium.