GREENSBORO, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team defeated UNC Greensboro 1-0 on Sunday at the UNCG Soccer Stadium.

Sydney Schnell scored her second goal of the year for the winner as the Pirates earned yet another shutout victory.

The Pirates struck first in the 12th minute when Lucy Fazackerley weaved through the Spartan defense from her left back position and threaded a perfect through pass in to Schnell who made sure to get it right with her left-footed shot from the left side of the box. With the UNCG keeper coming out to challenge, the touch needed to be perfect, and it was.



The assist was Fazackerley’s second in as many games and the goal was Schnell’s second of the season after her tally in the UNCW. ECU would take the 1-0 lead into halftime.



The second half, as soccer can be, was a bit of a case of much ado about nothing. The Pirates had the best chances of the half and great chances they were. It started late in the 49th minute with a shot by Catherine Holbrook off of a corner which was somehow saved in the bottom left of the net. The next chance came moments later when Fazackerley got a strong head to the next corner which needed to be punched away over the top of the net.



On the stat sheet, both teams ramped things up in the final 45 with 13 total shots (7-6 for UNCG) and multiple shots on goal. The Spartans compiled a total of four shots on frame, but Maeve English was up to the task as she worked her way to another commanding performance in goal with five total saves and her sixth clean sheet of the season.



Key Stats

The shot on goal recorded by UNCG at the 42:39 mark of the first half was the first shot of any kind allowed by the Pirates in 132 minutes and 40 seconds (89:59 of the Western Carolina game).

English’s sixth clean sheet of the season was also the 19th of her career as she keeps inching up the record book, tying Saundra Baron for third-most in program history.

Iron Women: Abby Sowa , Annabelle Abbott , Fazackerley, Sierra Lowery , Jazmin Ferguson and English all went the full 90. English has also now played 4,236 minutes and 15 seconds without coming out of the game and over 5,400 minutes for her career, third in ECU history.

It was a three-goal turnaround after UNCG got the better of the Pirates 2-0 last season.



Up Next

The Pirates resume conference play out on the road as they travel to Birmingham, Ala. for a tilt with the UAB Blazers on Thursday at 8 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.