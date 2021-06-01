Season ends for ECU Club Baseball team after 9-0 loss to Virginia Tech

PITTSBURG, Kan. (WNCT) — The season came to an end Tuesday night for the ECU Club Baseball team after Virginia Tech took a 9-0 victory in the Club Baseball World Series.

The win puts Virginia Tech in the championship game against Iowa State on Wednesday. The Hokies also beat ECU on Monday, the first loss in the series for the Pirates.

Virginia Tech ended up getting all the runs they would need in the first inning, scoring once. The Hokies tacked on two more in the second inning before blowing the game open in the sixth with six more runs.

The Pirates finished with five hits, two each by Zach Nicholson and Diego Guerrero Rodriguez.

ECU came into the series with wins over No. 1 seed Nebraska along with North Dakota.