FORT WORTH, TEXAS – A first-quarter run was the difference as the tenth-seeded East Carolina women’s basketball lost to seventh-seeded Memphis 59-48 in the AAC Championship First Round at Dickies Arena.

East Carolina finishes the season with an 11-18 record while Memphis improves to 16-11 and will move on to face No. 2 seed South Florida in the quarterfinals.

How It Happened

The Pirates had an early lead behind four points from Taniyah Thompson. A jumper from Danae McNeal made it 8-7 in favor of ECU despite a pair of triples by Memphis. But after McNeal’s jumper, the Pirates went cold from the floor. ECU managed just one free throw over the final 5:47 of the first quarter. Memphis went on a 13-1 run over that span to take a 20-9 lead after one.

Needing a spark to start the second, the Pirates got one through their defense. East Carolina held Memphis scoreless for the first three minutes of the second and rattled off a 10-0 run. Da’Ja Green had four points while Thompson, Synia Johnson and Tylar Bennett each added two.

But the Pirates could not get any closer than 20-19. The Tigers answered with a triple by Madison Griggs to end the ECU run and spark a 10-2 run for Memphis, putting the lead back to 30-21. East Carolina again went cold from the floor, scoring just four points over the final 7:12 of the second quarter and that allowed the Tigers to extend their lead to 36-23 at halftime.

The third quarter started like the second, with ECU opening on a 7-0 run behind a triple from Johnson and layups from Thompson and Morgan Moseley. But once again, the Pirates could not sustain that run. After closing to within six, ECU saw Memphis can a triple followed by a second chance layup to again push the lead to double-digits. The Memphis lead stretched to 44-30 before a 6-0 Pirate run closed the third to make it just 44-36 heading into the fourth.

The Pirate offense prevented ECU from making a run. East Carolina got just two points over the first six and a half minutes of the fourth, while Memphis stretched its lead to 18 at 56-38 with 3:33. Although ECU finished the game on a 10-3 run, the Pirates never got closer than 11 points as Memphis closed out the win.

Final Notes