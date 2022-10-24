GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With four regular-season games left on the schedule, several East Carolina University football players are among the American Athletic Conference’s leaders in a variety of statistical categories.
Here’s a look at where the Pirates stand among the conference leaders.
- Senior quarterback Holton Ahlers leads the conference in just about every passing statistic. Ahlers is one of two AAC quarterbacks with eight games played this season — the rest of the starters on the leaderboard have played seven, primarily due to bye weeks — so the leaderboard might change as that evens out, but AAC foes have a lot of work to do if they want to catch up with Ahlers’ numbers. The D.H. Conley graduate leads the league in completions (208), attempts (296), completion percentage (70.3%), passing yards (2,435), touchdowns (18) and passing yards per game (304.4). He ranks second in passer efficiency (156.1), trailing Tulane’s Michael Pratt (159.2).
- Sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell leads the conference in rushing yards (687) and rushing yards per game (98.1). He’s also recorded the longest run of the season among AAC running backs, an 81-yard touchdown carry against Old Dominion. He’s done that despite being limited to only five carries against Navy due to an injury.
- Graduate receiver Isaiah Winstead leads the conference in receptions (59) and receiving yards (808). He’s also second in receptions per game (7.4) and second in receiving yards per game (101).
- Also posting impressive numbers at receiver is junior C.J. Johnson. Johnson, also a D.H. Conley graduate, ranks fifth in the conference in receptions (40), fourth in receiving yards (657), and is tied with Houston’s Nathaniel Dell for most touchdown receptions (8). Johnson also ranks fifth with 82.1 receiving yards per game.
- On defense, junior cornerback Malik Fleming, Junior safety Jireh Wilson and junior safety Julius Wood are among the 11 AAC players with two interceptions this year, one less than league leader Quindell Johnson of Memphis. Wood is one of five AAC players who’ve recorded a pick-six this season; Temple’s Layton Jordan is the only player with two. Wood is also tied with Tulsa’s Kendarin Ray for most fumbles forced with three.