GREENVILLE, N.C. – Shane Montgomery has been named senior offensive analyst at East Carolina University according to an announcement from head football coach Mike Houston on Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Shane join our staff here at East Carolina,” Houston said. “He brings a wealth of coaching experience having called plays at both the FBS and FCS levels as a head coach and offensive coordinator.”

Montgomery, who brings 32 years of Division I coaching experience including four years as a FBS head coach and 16 years as an offensive coordinator at both the FCS and FBS levels, comes to ECU after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Buffalo (2021-22). During his tenure with the Bulls, Montgomery mentored seven All-Mid-American Conference players, while his squads averaged 28.9 points and 393.1 yards of total offense per contest.

Last year, the Bulls posted a 7-6 overall record which included a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern in the 2022 Camellia Bowl. His team averaged 28.5 points and 377.2 yards of total offense per game while ranking in the top half of the MAC in nine offensive categories including first in fourth down conversions (59.5 percent). A trio of players in wide receiver Quian Williams, as well as offensive linemen Desmond Bissent and Gabe Wallace, garnered all-conference accolades.

In 2021, UB featured a balanced offense that averaged 195.5 yards rushing and 214.9 yards passing en route to scoring 29.3 points per game. Four players earned All-MAC conference honors, including running back Dylan McDuffie who became the 10th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season (1,049) and Williams whose 64 receptions ranked ninth in school history for a single season.

Montgomery spent two seasons at James Madison (2019-20) where he called plays for one of the FCS’ top-ranked offenses. The Dukes ranked third in scoring in 2019 (40.0) and 14th in 2020-21 (33.6). JMU was 10th nationally in his first season in total offense (465.8) and 12th in the FCS in his second season (447.5).

The 2020 season, in which the Dukes reached the FCS semifinals, saw them rank second in the country on fourth down (85.7%), sixth in rushing (232.6), yards per completion (14.82) and time of possession (34:20), seventh in pass efficiency (156.28) and 10th on third down (48.4%).

Two offensive players earned All-America laurels following the program’s first spring season in running back Percy Agyei-Obese and left tackle Raymond Gillespia. Four Dukes earned All-CAA honors in Agyei-Obese, Gillespie, offensive linemen Truvell Wilson and wide receiver Kris Thornton.

In 2019, The Dukes led the country in completion percentage (70.6%) and fourth-down offense (88.9%) while also ranking second on third down (53.6%), third in first downs (24.81), fourth in pass efficiency (169.44), sixth in the red zone (91.7%), seventh in time of possession (33:14) and 10th in rushing (242.9).

The Dukes also led the CAA in total offensive touchdowns (76), rushing touchdowns (43) and yards per pass attempt (9.1) and was second in yards per carry (5.0).

Four offensive Dukes earned All-America honors, including CAA Offensive Player of the Year Ben DiNucci and Touchdown Club of Richmond Offensive Lineman of the Year Liam Fornadel. Also earning All-America laurels were Percy Agyei-Obese and Mac Patrick.

He also saw eight offensive athletes make the all-conference team. In addition to DiNucci, Fornadel, Agyei-Obese and Patrick, Brandon Polk and Dylan Stapleton were Second Team All-CAA honorees, while Jawon Hamilton and Truvell Wilson were Third Team selections.

Montgomery’s quarterbacks group was led by DiNucci, who paced the country in completion percentage and passed for better than 3,400 yards with 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions. The senior signal called produced a 169.5 passer rating and completed nearly 71% of his passes.

Montgomery came to JMU after spending the 2018 season as offensive coordinator at Charlotte. The 49ers won five games, which was a program-record at the FBS level. They also finished .500 in Conference USA for the first time, finishing with a 4-4 league record.

Prior to his stint with the 49ers, Montgomery led the offense for eight seasons (2010-17) at Youngstown State, coaching the top quarterback and some of the best running backs in school history. In each of his eight seasons, YSU threw and rushed for over 2,000 yards. The Penguins achieved the program’s top-four outputs of total offense during his tenure (2011, 2016, 2010, 2017) while Montgomery called the plays.

Montgomery helped four-year starter Kurt Hess rewrite the YSU record books during his first four seasons as offensive coordinator. Hess finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in completions (706), attempts (1,135), yards (8,925), touchdown passes (75), yards per game (198.4), 200-yard passing games (24), passer rating (144.96), touchdown responsibility (87), four-touchdown passing games (six), total offensive yards (9,459) and total offense per game (210.2).

He was part of YSU’s run to the national championship in 2016, which included playoff victories against Samford, at Jacksonville State, versus Wofford and at Eastern Washington before falling to JMU in the title game. That season ended a 10-year playoff drought for the Penguins.

Before his run in Youngstown, Montgomery spent one season as offensive coordinator at Akron (2009) and eight years at Miami (OH), serving as offensive coordinator (2001-04) and head coach (2005-08). He also led the offensive during his four years at the helm.

While at Miami, Montgomery mentored two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who set 21 program records in three seasons before being the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. Roethlisberger threw for over 10,000 yards and 80 touchdowns in his three-year collegiate career. Montgomery was also a two-time finalist for the Frank Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.

In his four seasons as head coach with the RedHawks, he guided the team to a share of two Mid-American Conference East division titles (2005, 2007). His first season as head coach saw Miami win five of its last six games, place 11 players on the all-conference team and have seven players move on to the NFL the following season.

Montgomery also had stops as an assistant at Chattanooga (1993-00) and at NC State (1991-92) where he was a quarterback from 1986-89. He was a three-year starter and led the Wolfpack to two bowl berths, earning Offensive MVP honors at the 1988 Peach Bowl and 1989 Copper Bowl. He was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 1989 and finished his career with over 5,000 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

He and his wife, Sandy, have two sons, Tanner and Trent. Tanner is a catcher for the Bridgewater baseball team and Trent is a pitcher at Catawba College.