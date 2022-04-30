GREENVILLE, N.C. – Wichita State scored five decisive runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday to post a 6-4 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Team Records

Wichita State: 30-13, 12-2 AAC

East Carolina: 20-31, 2-12 AAC

Lauren Lucas drove in four runs via a grand slam in the seventh while Sydney McKinney went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Logan Sutton had a career day at the plate for ECU, rapping out two hits and notching three RBI as well as her first collegiate home run.

Jordan Hatch (2-12) kept the powerful Shocker offense off balance for much of the day but was charged with the loss in a complete-game effort. She allowed six runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Caitlin Bingham (12-3) was the winner in the circle as she gave up four runs on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts in six innings of work. Erin McDonald recorded her second save of the season as she recorded the final three outs.

A solo home run by Chandley Garner was all the offense for either side as East Carolina carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning. Wichita State scored six unanswered runs in the final two innings before Sutton’s three-run shot in the bottom of the seventh provided the final margin.

Up Next: The Pirates and Shockers conclude the series Sunday at 11 a.m.