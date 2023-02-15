GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT Sports Director Brian Bailey got the chance to talk with Si Seymour, who has served as the color commentator for many East Carolina University men’s basketball games.

Seymour worked many games beside Jeff Charles, the play-by-play broadcaster for the Pirates, affectionally known as “The Voice of the Pirates.” Charles died last Friday while in New Orleans, where he was preparing to call the game against Tulane, which was eventually postponed.

A private funeral for Charles will be held this Saturday.

