IRVING, Texas – Six members of the East Carolina lacrosse team have earned All-American Athletics Conference honors, the league announced Wednesday.

Frances Kimel and Camryn Pennypacker earned First-Team nods while Ellie Bromley , Sydney Frank , Alexandra Giacolone and Brynn Knight all earned Second-Team recognition.



Kimel was named to the All-AAC First-Team a year after picking up Second-Team recognition. The Durham, N.C. native led ECU with 70 points on 41 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Kimel’s point and goal totals broke program single-season records in the categories while she sits just three assists shy of her own record in the statistic. The senior also racked up 14 free position goals and five game-winning goals on the attack for the Pirates.



Pennypacker’s First-Team nod is her first All-Conference recognition and results from a 29-point, 15-ground ball season which also included two game-winning goals. Statistics aside, the Mullica Hills, N.J. native did the little things out of her midfield position for the Pirates. Pennypacker recorded our hat tricks on the season with three games of four goals.



Bromley tallied 35 points on 27 goals and eight assists for the Pirates on the season to earn Second-Team honors. The Cary, N.C. native also added a career-best 22 draw controls on the season to go with nine ground balls. Bromley also registered a career-high shot percentage of .509.



Frank’s steady defensive presence paced the Pirates all season as she compiled 24 caused turnovers, 39 ground balls and 27 draw controls. The Bel Air, Md. native’s caused turnover and ground ball totals rank second and third in program history in a single season. Frank also added an assist in the Campbell game.



Giacolone had a record-breaking campaign on the ECU defense with 45 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers both program records. The Manorville, N.Y. native repeats on the All-Conference team after also earning Second-Team honors last season. The junior now owns the three of the top four single-season caused turnover and two of the top four ground ball totals in program history.

Knight was a brick wall in goal for the Pirates this season to earn her Second-Team recognition. The Manchester, Md. native’s save percentage of .493 is well clear of the program record of .423. Knight racked up seven games of 10-plus saves while allowing single-digit goals eight times on the year and compiling a program record 10 wins.



The No. 3 seeded Pirates will travel to Philadelphia, Pa. to take on No. 2 seed Florida on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. in the first round of the AAC Tournament.