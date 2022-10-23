GREENVILLE, N.C. – SMU hit .333 as a team Sunday afternoon on the way to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-23) American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Mustangs (15-7, 8-2 AAC) put down 47 kills and committed just 12 errors in 105 attempts while limiting the Pirates (8-14, 3-7 AAC) to 31 kills and .188 efficiency. SMU also finished with statistical advantages in digs (48-40) and service aces (7-3). Both squads put up five total blocks.

Marieke van der Mark paced all players with 15 kills and fired at a .464 clip. Izzy Marinelli led the ECU offensive efforts with 12 kills. On the defensive end of things, Natalie Perdue procured a match-high 17 digs while Angeles Alderete set a career-high with 15 of her own.

The Mustangs cruised to the opening-set win, building as much as a 22-11 lead before breaking away midway through the second frame to enter the intermission with a 2-0 cushion. East Carolina fought back in the third stanza but couldn’t quite catch SMU in the end as van der Mark sealed the sweep with a kill.

Up Next: ECU faces off with Tulane (Oct. 28) and Houston (Oct. 30) on the road next weekend.