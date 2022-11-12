DALLAS – SMU completed the season sweep of East Carolina Friday night, downing the Pirates 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-23) at Moody Coliseum.

Angeles Alderete and Izzy Marinelli led ECU (9-18, 4-11 AAC) with 10 kills apiece while Kenzie Beckham paced the defensive efforts with 10 digs. Jamison Wheeler put down 15 kills for a Mustang (19-8, 12-3 AAC) offense that hit .257 and limited the Pirates to .115 efficiency. ECU outblocked SMU 9.0 to 8.5 in the setback.

After the Mustangs took the first two sets relatively comfortably, East Carolina fought back in the third frame. A kill by Kellyn Trowse gave the Pirates a 14-12 advantage, but SMU would rally to knot the score at 15. The home team then pulled ahead by three at 18-15 before ECU answered with a 6-4 run to pull within 22-21. The Pirates were unable to catch up, falling by two in the final stanza.

Up Next: ECU visits Memphis Sunday at 2 p.m.