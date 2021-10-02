SMU tops ECU volleyball in three sets

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

(ECU Sports Information photo)

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina never found its footing Friday night in its American Athletic Conference home opener, falling to SMU 3-0 (14-25, 16-25, 15-25) inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Mustangs (7-6, 3-0 AAC) were solid in serve-receive, running their offense to the tune of a .307 hitting percentage on the back of 48 kills. Conversely, the Pirates (5-7, 1-2 AAC) fired at a .092 clip and mustered just 25 total kills. SMU also enjoyed statistical advantages in service aces (6-3), digs (61-47) and total blocks (7.0-3.0).

Rachel Woulfe paced all players with 11 kills and hit .385 for the victorious Mustang side while Jadyn Bauss procured a double-double of 10 kills and 12 digs. Bri Wood led the ECU offense with eight kills and added 13 digs. Tia Shum finished with a contest-best 15 digs.

SMU never trailed in the opening set, eventually pulling in front 11-6 after a solo block by Kaylyn Winkler. The lead grew all the way to nine at 17-8 and that would represent the final margin of victory in the frame.

The Pirates went on the offensive in the second stanza, getting some offense going and building a 10-5 advantage following consecutive attacking errors by Hanna Jacobs. East Carolina would push in front 12-5, however, the Mustangs took over from there – scoring 20 of the last 24 points to ease into intermission with a two sets to none edge.

A kill by Jacobs saw the visitors establish a 10-5 lead in the third. The Pirates took a timeout trailing by six at 12-6 and would eventually slice their deficit to 14-11 thanks to consecutive aces by Janiece Jefferies. Unfazed, SMU rattled off six-straight points to put the set and match out of reach.

Up Next: East Carolina continues its homestand Sunday in an American Conference match versus Memphis. First serve is set for Noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV