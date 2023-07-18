IRVING, Texas – East Carolina lacrosse’s Sophia LoCicero has been named the women’s recipient of the American Athletic Conference’s 2022-23 Commissioner’s Postgraduate Leadership Award, the league announced Tuesday. LoCicero was joined in the honor by South Florida track & field’s Johann Jeremiah.



LoCicero is the fourth Pirate to win the Postgraduate Leadership Award and the first since 2018-19 when Austin Allen (men’s tennis) did.



On the field in the 2023 season, LoCicero played a key role in the Pirates’ attack, competing in all 18 games with 10 starts. Playing in her attacking position, she racked up 29 points on 27 goals and a pair of assists on the year. LoCicero scored a season-high four goals on three separate occasions while tallying a hat trick on another. For her career, LoCicero scored over 50 points and over 50 goals as she contributed to the rise of the program to back-to-back AAC Tournament Appearances.



Academically, LoCicero finished her undergraduate career in 2022 with Magna Cum Laude distinction and a GPA of 3.84. The Lynbrook, N.Y. native is currently enrolled in graduate school at East Carolina to pursue a Master of Communication Sciences and Disorders degree. In the spring, LoCicero was also recognized at ECU with the 2023 Pat Draughon Postgraduate Scholarship.



The winners of the Postgraduate Leadership Awards earn a $5,000 post-graduate, post-eligibility scholarship as well as a trophy. Nominees for the award had to complete all eligibility by the end of the academic year and be admitted into a graduate program, professional program, or have intentions of applying and enrolling in such program. The nominees must also “demonstrate leadership through excellence in academic credentials, outstanding athletic performance, and depth of commitment in service within the institution and/or in the community; secure a letter of recommendation from a faculty member; and provide a 750 word essay describing why they are pursuing their chosen graduate/ professional program and what they plan to do with their degree upon completion of the program.”