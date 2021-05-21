South Florida blanks No. 11 ECU, 7-0

TAMPA, Fla. – Jack Jasiak tossed seven shutout innings and Daniel Cantu hit a three-run home run lifting USF to a 7-0 win over No. 11 East Carolina Friday afternoon at USF Baseball Stadium in American Athletic Conference action.

With the win the Bulls improve to 23-26 overall (13-14 AAC) while the Pirates fall to 38-12 (20-7).

Cantu’s fifth home run highlighted the Bulls four-run first inning and USF never looked back. With the bases loaded, Jake Sullivan plated the first run scoring Carmine Lane. After a Matt Ruiz strikeout, Cantu took a 2-1 offering from Carson Whisenhunt to right-center for a 4-0 lead.

Jasiak (5-7) earned the win allowing just two hits, walked one and struck out three over his seven innings of scoreless work. Orion Kerkering toss the final two frames with a pair of punch outs and one hit.

Whisenhunt (5-1) suffered his first loss of the year giving up five runs (all earned) on six hits with a pair of walks and eight strikeouts in five innings. From there, the Pirates used five arms out of the bullpen in Landon Ginn (1.0 IP), Carter Spivey (0.1 IP, 2 Rs), Nick Logusch (0.0 IP, 1 BB), A.J. Wilson (0.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 Ks) and CJ Boyd (1.0 IP, 2 Hs).

The Bulls added a tun in the fifth when Roberto Pena grounded into a double play scoring Lane, and then two more in the seventh on Lane’s RBI single and when Ruiz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded capping the scoring at 7-0.

Lane led all hitters going 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Cantu had the knockout blow early in his three-run homer in the initial stanza.

The Pirates tallied just three hits in the contest getting one each from Zach Agnos, Ben Newton and Bryson Worrell. Connor Norby saw his nation-leading and school record on-base streak end at 56 games after not reaching in the contest.

ECU and USF will close out the regular season on Saturday, May 22 with a 1 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch that will be streamed on ESPN+.