GREENVILLE, N.C. – American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Georgina Corrick tossed a complete-game shutout Thursday afternoon to lift No. 3 seed South Florida past host and sixth-seeded East Carolina 8-0 in six innings at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



The Pirates finish out their first campaign under head coach Shane Winkler with a 20-36 record while the Bulls improve to 43-13 in advance of a semifinal matchup with No. 2 seed Wichita State who defeated seventh-seeded Memphis 22-0 in five innings earlier in the day.



Taudrea Sinnie recorded the lone hit of the day for ECU, extending her hitting streak to 10 games, while Dezarae Maldonado went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI to pace USF.



Corrick (35-5) struck out eight batters in six scoreless frames against no walks in her team’s victory. Jordan Hatch (2-16) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs (one earned) on four hits with a walk in two innings of work.



Vivian Ponn got the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a solo home run before the Bulls added three in the third thanks to a trio of Pirate errors.



Maldonado extended the South Florida lead to 5-0 with a solo home run in the fifth and Ponn drove in two more in the frame to leave the Bulls ahead 7-0. USF completed the run-rule victory in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of a Bailee Leistl RBI groundout.