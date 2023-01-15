GREENVILLE, N.C. – Tyler Harris scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting to give South Florida its first conference win and defeat East Carolina 81-70 on Sunday afternoon at Minges Coliseum.

Quentin Diboundje scored a career-high 18 points to lead the Pirates (10-9, 1-5 AAC), who had four players score in double figures but dropped their fourth straight game. Brandon Johnson tallied his 10th career double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kalib LaCount scored 11 points in his second career start. RJ Felton and Ludgy Debaut provided some spark off the bench with 13 points and six points and 10 rebounds respectively.

Russel Tchewa recorded 20 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (8-10, 1-4 AAC) and Selton Miguel chipped in with 11 points.

The first half featured 16 lead changes and four ties as neither side could gain much ground until South Florida ended the first half on a quick 6-0 run to turn a 31-28 deficit into a 34-31 lead.

ECU would claw back to take the lead at 43-42 on a Diboundje layup with 15:20 remaining but it would be the last time the Pirates would be ahead as the Bulls would go on a 14-2 run to take a 11-point lead at the second media timeout of the second half.

South Florida would extend its second-half lead to as much as 17 and the Pirates would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way.

Up Next

East Carolina will travel up to Philadelphia for a rematch with Temple on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

