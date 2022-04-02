GREENVILLE, N.C. – Georgina Corrick threw a no hitter to lift South Florida past East Carolina 6-0 in an American Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Team Records:

South Florida (30-10, 2-3 AAC)

East Carolina (18-17, 2-3 AAC)

Corrick (24-3) struck out 13 batters and fell just a walk and hit batter short of a perfect game. Logyn Estes (5-3) was charged with the loss after giving up two runs on four hits in two innings pitched.

Josie Foreman paced the Bulls’ offense with a pair of hits and two RBI.

South Florida scored single runs in the first two frames, providing Corrick all she needed. The Bulls rapped out double-digit hits for the second-straight game as the Pirate offense never really threatened.

Up Next: East Carolina and South Florida close out the series Sunday at Noon.