IRVING, Texas – Abby Sowa has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week and Maeve English has been named the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week for the first time, the conference announced Monday.

For Sowa, the honor comes a week after getting the player of the week nod for the first time in her career a week ago. Sowa and the Pirates’ defense earned their third and fourth clean sheets in a row against UNCW and VCU last week, allowing only eight shots on goal.

Sowa’s second honor makes her the first Pirate to be named Defensive Player of the Week since Jayda Hylton-Pelaia was tabbed twice in 2018.

For English, the recognition as the conference’s best keeper of the week is the fifth such honor of her career. The junior earned the honor three times in the 2021 spring season as well as once in the 2021 fall.

English being named Goalkeeper of the Week comes on the back of two more shutouts – moving her up to four straight and ten on her career. It was a consistent week as well, with four saves in each game and notable poise in goal for the Pirates, controlling things in the defensive third.

The Pirates will look to keep things rolling on Thursday for a road tilt with George Mason at 5 p.m.

