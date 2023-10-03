GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina soccer’s Abby Sowa has been named to the College Soccer News Women’s National Team of the Week for her excellent play of late. Sowa’s recognition comes in addition to being named Defensive Player of the Week by the American Athletic Conference on Monday.

The junior defender has been tremendous in her right back position all season but has cranked up her level of play even further recently. Against Florida Atlantic she went the full 90 and assisted on Sydney Schnell’s goal then against South Florida she keyed the Pirates in their seventh clean sheet of the season while tacking on her first goal of the season with a 77th mintue penalty kick. The South Florida win, a 2-0 decision, was the first for ECU at all against the Bulls since 2004 and the first ever on the road.

So far on the season, Sowa has played all 1,080 contested minutes for the Pirates and helped the team to just seven goals allowed (.58 average) in 12 games played.

Sowa and the Pirates will be back in action on Thursday as they return home from a three-game road swing to host Temple at 7 p.m. in Johnson Stadium.