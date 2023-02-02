DALLAS, Texas – Senior RHP Carter Spivey and sophomore outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-America Teams according to an announcement by the organization Thursday. Spivey was tabbed to the Second Team while Jenkins-Cowart earned recognition on the Third Team.

The selection is the second All-America honor of the preseason for Spivey, who was placed on the Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Second Team.

Spivey enters the 2023 campaign as the American Athletic Conference Preseason Pitcher of the Year and a unanimous preseason all-conference pick. He compiled a sparkling 8-0 record and 2.83 earned run average with 76 strikeouts against 19 walks in 76.1 innings of work with five saves. Spivey also ranked eighth nationally in appearances (35), 47th in victories and 54th in ERA while pacing the AAC in earned run average, victories, earned runs allowed (20) and doubles allowed (6). He also slotted second in appearances and fourth in opposing batting average (.245).

A key cog in the Pirates’ postseason run, which culminated in ECU hosting a Super Regional for the first time in program history, Spivey went 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in the NCAA Greenville Regional, adding seven strikeouts in seven innings pitched as well as a .214 opposing batting average. He tossed five innings in the regional championship game against Coastal Carolina, striking out five batters against no walks in the Pirates’ 13-4 victory.

Jenkins-Cowart, also a unanimous preseason all-league selection, enjoyed quite the debut campaign in the Purple and Gold, hitting .330 while tallying a team-best 65 RBI to go along with 44 runs scored, 10 doubles, 13 home runs, 16 walks drawn, six stolen bases and a .549 slugging percentage. He also ranked in the top five all time for ECU freshmen in single-season games played, at bats, runs scored, hits, batting average, RBI, home runs, total bases (128) and stolen bases.

Kicking it into high gear in the postseason, Jenkins-Cowart led the squad to the conference tournament title and was named the AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player. During the Greenville Regional and Greenville Super Regional, he hit .360 with four runs scored and 13 RBI, earning selection to the NCAA Greenville All-Regional Team. Jenkins-Cowart wrapped up the year by garnering a spot on the D1Baseball Freshman All-America Team.

East Carolina is just 15 days away from opening the 2023 campaign with a three-game set (Feb. 17-19) against Atlantic 10 Conference outfit George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.