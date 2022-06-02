TUCSON, A.Z. – East Carolina junior Carter Spivey has been named Collegiate Baseball Third-Team All-American the publication announced Thursday morning.

His selection marks the 10th consecutive year the Pirates have landed at least one player on an All-America squad and he is the 11th different player chosen under head coach Cliff Godwin.

Spivey, the 2022 American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Year, appeared in 31 games (one start) posting a perfect 7-0 record with five saves. The right-hander allowed just 22 runs (18 earned) on 57 hits while striking out 68 and walking 18 over 67.0 innings. In conference action, he was 5-0 with a 1.91 ERA and became the third Pirates in a row to be named pitcher-of-the-year in The American joining Jake Agnos (2019) and Gavin Williams (2021).

The Aldie, Va. native earned wins in relief against North Carolina (Feb. 27), Wichita State (April 9), at Tulane (April 23), Cincinnati (April 29), at Memphis (May 8), South Florida (May 14) and versus Tulane (May 28) in the AAC Championship semifinals. Spivey also registered saves at College of Charleston (March 18), Elon (March 23), UNCW (April 19), Duke (May 10) and Houston (May 19).

Spivey was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Stopper-of-the-Year Watch List on April 27 and earned his first career AAC Pitcher-of-the-Week honor on April 25 after allowing one run (earned) on three this with eight strikeouts to just one walk over 9.2 innings against UNCW and at Tulane.

No. 8 National Seed ECU will open the Greenville Regional action on Friday, June 3 playing host Coppin State at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.