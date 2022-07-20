GREENVILLE, N.C. – Steven Zarzycki has been hired as an assistant coach for the East Carolina volleyball program, according to an announcement Wednesday by head coach Adler Augustin .



Zarzycki arrives in Greenville after serving on the coaching staff at Syracuse during the 2021 season.



“I am very excited to add Steven to our coaching staff,” Augustin said. “He is hard working and brings a great attitude to the gym. As a former player himself, he can relate to our student-athletes and help guide them through their careers. He will be a great addition to our coaching staff.”



Zarzycki began his stint in Syracuse as a volunteer assistant coach prior to the 2021 season and was promoted to temporary assistant coach in February 2022. He attended Kean University and played on the Cougars nationally-ranked 2021 squad as a starting outside hitter. During the summer of 2018, he competed for the USA Men’s DIII Volleyball team in Brazil.



Zarzycki graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in human resource management.