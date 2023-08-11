GREENVILLE, N.C. — Sydney Hall has been tabbed assistant coach for East Carolina soccer, the program announced Friday.

“We are delighted to have Sydney join our coaching staff,” said head coach Gary Higgins . “It was clear at the start of the interview process that Syd would be a perfect fit for our program. She is high energy and is willing to go above and beyond for our student-athletes.”

Hall, a Sherrill’s Ford, N.C. native, most recently served as a graduate assistant coach at Columbus State University where she earned a master’s degree in environmental science.

Prior to Columbus State, Hall, who was born in Denver, Colo. before moving to North Carolina, competed collegiately at Colorado State University where she was a goalkeeper from 2015-2019. Hall graduated from SCU with a degree in chemical and biological engineering.

Outside of college athletics, Hall has also served as a goalkeeper coach with the United Soccer Club in Loveland, Colo. and as an assistant coach at Windsor High School.

“Syd is a young, driven and energetic coach,” continued Higgins. “She was a Division I athlete at Colorado State, so she can relate with our players well. She has also been involved with a first-class program at Columbus State, with Coach Jay Entlich. We look forward to taking our soccer program to new heights and we are confident that Sydney can help us do that. Thanks and Go Pirates!”

