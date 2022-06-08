GREENVILLE, N.C. – Visit Greenville, NC and East Carolina University Athletics will host a Baseball Super Regional Tailgate & Watch Party for this weekend’s games against Texas in Greenville, N.C. The Super Regional is officially sold out.

Fans are invited to attend the free event located on the Howard and Lyn Swain Promenade in the Burt Family Premium Lot. This area is located behind the first base side of Clark-LeClair Stadium, the home of the Super Regional.

The Tailgate & Watch Party will be held each day of the Super Regional. Opening times are:

Friday

10 a.m.: Watch Party Opens

Noon: First Pitch

Saturday

9 a.m.: Watch Party Opens

Noon: First Pitch

Sunday (if necessary) Times TBA



The event, sponsored by Visit Greenville, NC, will feature an 18-foot viewing screen, tailgate games, food trucks and beverages. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, coolers, blankets, etc. to enjoy at the event.

Parking for the Pirates Tailgate & Watch Party is available in the Carol Belk Building Parking Lot located off Charles Boulevard at 700 Curry Court, Greenville, NC 27858. Parking is $10 upon entry to the lot. With high school graduations, football camps, and Super Regional activities on the athletics campus this weekend, fans are encouraged to arrive early. Please be aware with the events going on around campus, additional athletics parking lots will require a valid parking pass for entry.

Visit Greenville, NC, which includes the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission, promotes Greenville-Pitt County assets to encourage travel and tourism to our destination within the leisure, convention, meetings, and sports markets. The core mission of the organization is to create a positive economic impact for our local businesses while fostering superior travel experiences for visitors.

A parking and event map can be found here (PDF).