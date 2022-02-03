Temple leads all the way, tops ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Temple led wire to wire Wednesday night, posting a 71-63 American Athletic Conference victory over East Carolina inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates (11-10, 2-7 AAC) fell to 10-3 at home in advance of a two-game road trip while the Owls (12-7, 5-3 AAC) rebounded from a narrow road loss to SMU last week.

Tristen Newton netted a squad-high 22 points to go along with four assists while Vance Jackson contributed 18 points and seven rebounds. Tremont Robinson-White was the other double-figure scorer for ECU, notching 10 points, four assists and three steals. Former Kinston High School star Damian Dunn recorded a game-best 26 points and was 13 of 15 from the free throw line.

East Carolina hit 19 of 58 attempts from the floor to finish at 32.8 percent. Temple shot 41.2 percent (21 of 51) and outrebounded the Pirates 42-35. The teams combined for 28 turnovers and 15 steals while the officials whistled the sides for 44 personal fouls which resulted in each club hitting at least 20 free throws.

“We got what we deserved,” head coach Joe Dooley said. “They played with more energy, passion and fire which was reflected throughout the game.”

The visitors scored the first seven points of the game before Jackson knocked down a jumper to make it 7-2 at the 15:04 mark. ECU sliced the deficit down to one at 10-9 as the clock ticked down to 11 minutes left in the half, but Dunn eventually gave his team a 26-16 advantage by converting an old fashioned three-point play with 4:15 remaining. East Carolina kept itself within reach though, outscoring Temple 6-0 in the final 3:41 to trail by six at the break.

Dunn led all scorers in the opening 20 minutes with 10 points while Newton chipped in with eight. The Owls limited the Pirates to 28.6-percent shooting in the period and won the rebounding battle 24-18.

A Jahlil White dunk afforded Temple a 35-22 lead just a minute and a half into the second stanza. However, ECU dug in and used a driving layup by Alanzo Frink to go on an 11-0 run and make it a two-point game with 15:35 left in regulation. A lengthy scoring drought proved fatal though as the Owls pushed their advantage back to double digits and held the Pirates at an arm’s length the rest of the way. Newton dropped in a layup to draw East Carolina within 69-63 with 28 seconds to go, but that was as close as the Pirates would come.

Up Next

East Carolina begins a two-game road trip Saturday at Tulane.