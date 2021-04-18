Temple wins home lacrosse match with Pirates

PHILADELPHIA – Despite causing 10 Owl turnovers, the East Carolina lacrosse team fell to Temple 11-6 on Sunday afternoon.

ECU falls to 3-11 on the season with a 1-7 AAC mark while Temple improves to 10-4 with a 6-2 league mark.

After trailing by six goals at halftime of Friday’s matchup with Temple, the Pirates had a much better first-half performance on Sunday. Temple got the opening goal, but Elizabeth Wilson set up Frances Kimel for a goal at the 22:56 mark of the first half. ECU took the lead 95 seconds later when Megan Tryniski fed Megan Pallozzi from behind the goal and Pallozzi scored a close-range goal.

Temple answered by slowing down the ECU offense over the next 10 minutes and rattling off a 3-0 run to take a 4-2 lead with 11:31 to go in the opening half. Kimel stopped that run when she scored an individual effort at the 8:28 mark. The Pirates thought they had tied the game up with 1:14 left in the opening stanza when Kimel put the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was called back for a crease violation and Temple took its 4-3 lead into the break.

In the second half, the difference in number of possessions began to take hold. Temple won nine of the 11 draw controls in the final 30 minutes and committed seven turnovers compared to eight in the first half.

The two teams traded goals coming out of the halftime break, with Megan Tryniski scoring at the 23:58 mark to make it 5-4. After that though, Temple grabbed hold of the game by going on a 6-1 run which took up the majority of the remaining time. The only tally for ECU during the run was a goal by Pallozzi at the 19:11 mark. The Pirates also saw three of their shots get saved during the run.

Pallozzi closed out the game with a goal with just over a second remaining, giving her a hat trick on the day.

Temple finished with a slight 25-22 edge in overall shots and a 14-13 lead in shots on goal. The Owls were dominant at the draw circle, leading 14-5, but ECU held a 15-10 edge in turnovers.

Pallozzi led the Pirates with four points on three goals and an assist. Her second goal of the game was the 30th of the season, making her the first Pirate ever to reach that number. Kimel added two more goals, giving her five for the weekend. Cece Bartley forced a team-high three turnovers and Carli Johnston added two of her own. Nicole LeGar, Jordyn Cox and Liz Blumthal each scooped up three ground balls. Ashley Vernon made three saves in the crease for the Pirates.

The Pirates will return home for a crucial two-game set against Cincinnati next weekend. The first game will get started on Friday afternoon.