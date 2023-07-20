GREENVILLE, N.C. — The American Athletic Conference has announced the men’s basketball league schedule pairings for the 2023-24 season on Thursday.



Each team will play five of its 13 conference opponents home and away, while facing off against the remaining eight teams once each.

The Pirates will play at home and on the road against Charlotte, North Texas, SMU, Temple and Wichita State. East Carolina’s remaining four league games will be contested at home against Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and Tulsa and the team will travel to UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice and UTSA to round out the 18-game conference slate.



The complete schedule will be announced at a later date. The first conference play dates will be January 2-4, 2024 and will run through March 10. The 2024 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will expand to a 14-team tournament and will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 13-17.



2023-24 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: Charlotte, North Texas, SMU, Temple and Wichita State

Home Only: Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and Tulsa

Away Only: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice and UTSA