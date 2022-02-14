Thompson named AAC Player of the Week for Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After a week with a pair of wins full of clutch buckets, Taniyah Thompson of the East Carolina women’s basketball team was named the AAC Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

“Taniyah has been incredible these last couple of weeks,” said head coach Kim McNeill. “She has faced all kinds of defenses, including a Box-and-One the whole game against Wichita State. She refused to be guarded! I’m so happy for Taniyah, she’s worked hard for this.”

Thompson was the engine that made the ECU offense run over the past two games. The junior guard averaged 27.5 points on 48.7% shooting from the floor and 81.3% from the free throw line. Thompson also added 5.0 rebounds per game and 1.5 steals.

The Hamden, Ct., native did not just put up big numbers last week, she also did so at key times. Thompson was coming off a 29-point effort at Temple that saw her go 2-of-3 from the free throw line with a second remaining in an eventual 60-59 loss. Remarkably, Thompson was put in nearly the exact same scenario against Wichita State, getting sent to the line with her team down three and five seconds remaining. Thompson buried all three this time, sending the game to overtime. Thompson had one more clutch bucket in her, scoring a putback with 24 seconds left in the extra period to clinch a 61-59 victory. Thompson added 26 points in a dominant 68-38 win over Memphis.

It is the second time this season Thompson has earned the AAC Player of the Week award, having done so on Dec. 27. Thompson becomes the first ECU player to win multiple AAC Player of the Week awards in the same season and the first to win it three times in her career, having won once during the 2020-21 campaign. She is currently second in the AAC in scoring, averaging 17.8 points and she is 36th in the country in total points, with 426.

East Carolina will take its two-game winning streak on the road as the Pirates head to Houston next. Tipoff for that game is slated for 8 p.m., on Wednesday night.