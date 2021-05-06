Threat of bad weather forces changes to ECU’s weekend baseball, softball schedules
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to the forecast of inclement weather arriving in the area Friday morning, the East Carolina baseball and softball schedules have been revised for the weekend.
Revised baseball schedule
Game 1: Friday at 12 noon
Games 2-3: Saturday at 1 p.m. (second game approximately 45 minutes afterwards)
Game 4: Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Revised softball schedule
Game 1: Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Games 2-3: Saturday at 12 noon (second game approximately 45 minutes afterwards)
Game 4: 10:30 a.m.