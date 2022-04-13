GREENVILLE, N.C. – Fernando Frye, Tyler Snead and Jonn Young, three former East Carolina student-athletes, have earned membership into the 2022 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society according to a release from the NFF and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Fry, Snead and Young were among 1,559 players nationally to earn the honor, which has been awarded annually since 2007 for outstanding academic achievement.

Fry was a two-year team captain who started 32 of 41 career games at both the guard and center positions for the Pirates. He helped East Carolina rack up 400 or more yards of total offense in a game on 22 occasions and provided protection for 10 outings of 500-plus yards, including 621 at Marshall last September. He was also credited with playing a key role in ECU’s emerging rushing attack, which generated 1,949 yards in 2021 – the fourth-highest ground total since 2000 (and best since 2014).

An Honor Roll and Dean’s List performer in the classroom with an undergraduate cumulative grade point average of 3.72, the Pennsylvania native graduated from East Carolina University on Dec. 13, 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He is currently on track to complete his master’s in criminal justice this May. Additionally, Frye was a multi-year selection to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and recognized as a recipient of the 2020 University Scholar-Athlete Award from the NFF’s Bill Dooley Chapter and as a member of CoSIDA’s First-Team Academic All-District Team in 2021.

Snead was a multiple All-AAC performer as a receiver (2020/2021) and return specialist (2020), a two-time Paul Hornung Award Watch List selection and a three-year Burlsworth Trophy nominee during his East Carolina career. He led the Pirates in both catches (67) and reception yards (855) during the 2021 campaign and completed his career standing fourth in the all-time ECU record books in receptions (201), fifth in both receiving yards (2,374) and TD grabs (18). His six-catch, 91-yard outing versus Cincinnati in his last game on Nov. 26 marked his 33rd-straight contest with at least one reception before announcing his intent to enter the 2022 National Football League Draft and forego remaining collegiate eligibility.

Prior to earning his bachelor’s degree in communication during the summer of 2021, Snead was included on the ECU Honor Roll for five overall semesters and turned in an undergraduate grade point average of 3.32.

Young, who transferred to ECU prior to the 2018 season, turned in one of the top punting careers in Pirate history by averaging 41.3 yards per boot – landing 60 of 208 career attempts inside the opponent 20-yard line. He was a two-time Ray Guy Award Watch List candidate and earned All-AAC honors as a senior in 2021 after averaging 43.1 yards per punt (47-2,024) with nearly 50 percent (21-of-47) falling inside the 20.

A Dean’s List and Honor Roll student, Young earned dual bachelor degrees from East Carolina with an overall undergraduate grade point average of 3.26. After graduating with a communication degree on May 8, 2020, he received a bachelor’s in sport studies on May 7, 2021.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of players from all divisions of play who have completed their eligibility or graduated with remaining eligibility but elected not to return to play and maintained a cumulative 3.20 GPA or better throughout their collegiate career.