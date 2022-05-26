GREENVILLE, N.C. – The kickoff time for East Carolina’s 2022 home opener against NC State, scheduled for September 3 at Dowdy-Ficken Stadium, has been set for noon and will be televised on ESPN according to an announcement by the American Athletic Conference Thursday afternoon.

The American and its primary television partners also assigned start times for four other ECU games that were among its early broadcast selections, which include a pair of Friday night road matchups against BYU (Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. ET) and Cincinnati (Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET). Both contests will be televised on ESPN2.

Additionally, ECU’s final two home non-conference tilts against Old Dominion on Sept. 10 and Campbell on Sept. 17 will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 6 p.m. (ET).

East Carolina, which will play its ninth campaign in the AAC this fall under fourth-year head coach Mike Houston, closed the 2021 season winning four of its last five games before finishing with a 7-5 overall record. The Pirates earned an invitation to the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Md. but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Boston College program.

Season tickets are on sale with packages starting as low as $125 (depending on location) each and purchases may be made via ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

The remainder of East Carolina’s kickoff times will be announced once other television broadcast schedules have been finalized.