GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jodee Tindal has been named an assistant women’s golf coach at East Carolina according to an announcement by head coach CC Buford on Thursday.

Tindal arrives at ECU after finishing up her collegiate playing career at the College of Charleston. As a four-year letterman and team captain for the Cougars, Tindal contributed to eight team wins, including the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Championship, and competed in back-to-back NCAA Regionals in 2021 and 2022. She is a three-time CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week, was named to the All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team in 2019 and holds the third-lowest 54-hole score in school history when she carded a final score of 7-under 206 at the Elon Invitational in 2019.

“I have known Jodee for a long time and believe that she has a bright future in college golf,” Buford said. “She understands the commitment it takes to win at the highest level, and I am confident she will be a valuable addition to our staff as a teacher and mentor to our girls.”

Tindal ranks in the all-time top five in CofC history in multiple categories including third in career scoring average (74.38), third lowest season scoring average (72.38), second lowest 54-hole total (206), third in career par or better rounds (34), and fourth in career birdies (271). She is also a two-time individual medalist, finishing first at the 2019 Elon Invitational and tying for first in the 2018 Boston College Invitational.

Prior to playing at CofC, Tindal competed at Mercer where she finished with a scoring average of 77.21 in seven tournaments played as a freshman. Her best finish was a tie for 13th at the Idle Hour Collegiate Championship. Tindal came out of high school as the No. 3 junior girl in the state of South Carolina and was a three-time all-state golfer.

“Outside of golf, her enthusiasm and work ethic stuck out to me as components that will allow her to learn quickly and make an immediate impact at ECU,” Buford added. “I know she will quickly adopt the mindset of the ECU Pirates and help take our program to the next level.”

The Rock Hill, S.C. native earned her degree in sociology from College of Charleston in the spring of 2022. As an individual golfer, she is a seven-time Carolina Golf Association Champion, which ranks seventh most all time in the Carolinas.