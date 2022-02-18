Top times highlight Pirates in AAC action

DALLAS – Senior Randi Palandro posted a career-best time in the 50 free highlighting five top times/scores for the East Carolina women’s and diving team Thursday at the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships.

The Pirates tallied 63.5 points on the day and are currently fifth in the standings.

Palandro collected 3.5 points for the Pirates after her personal-best time of 23.48 (50 free) finishing 13th overall and sixth in the B-Finals. The Chesapeake, Va. native helped ECU to a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay registering a season-best time of 1:32.77 as the team earned 30 points. Joining Palandro as a member of the relay team were freshman Ava Iannetta, junior Caitlin Reynera and freshman Alayna Carlson.

Sophomore Flanary Patterson finished ninth overall (first in B-Finals) in the 1-meter dive with a score of 247.95 picking up nine points. Senior Kat White took third in the B-Finals (11th overall) with a season-best score of 239.45 (six points), while junior Anna Otto added two points after her score of 218.05 (15th overall, seventh B-Finals).

Junior Polina Rukesuev won the B-Finals (ninth overall) in the 500 free with a season-best time of 4:50.57 securing nine points for the Pirates, while senior Chelsea Marstellar added four points after claiming fifth in the 200 IM B-Finals (13th overall) with a season-best time of 2:06.09.

Women’s Teams Scores

SMU – 364 Houston – 353.5 Tulane – 211 Cincinnati – 182 East Carolina – 99.5

The Pirates will be back in the pool and diving well starting at 11 a.m. (ET) Friday inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium.