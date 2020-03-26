Live Now
Torbett will not return as ECU volleyball coach

ECU Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert announced Thursday that the contract of head volleyball coach Julie Torbett will not be renewed.

Torbett compiled a 109-107 record in seven seasons at the Pirates’ helm and owns a 447-392 career mark. She also served as head coach at Winthrop and UNC Asheville.

“We are grateful to Julie Torbett for leading the Pirate volleyball program over the past seven years and appreciate her contributions,” Gilbert said. “I have asked assistant coach Moneshia McKenney to lead the program in an interim role effective today. We will begin a national search for the next leader of our volleyball program in the near future.”

