Transfer duo joins ECU softball program for 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Taudrea Sinnie and Bailee Wilson have enrolled at East Carolina and will compete for the softball team beginning with the 2022 season, according to an announcement Thursday by first-year head coach Shane Winkler.

Sinnie played her first three seasons of collegiate softball at Texas A&M while Wilson spent a pair of campaigns at Georgia Southern.

“We’re excited to welcome both Taudrea and Bailee to ECU,” Winkler said. “Not only are we adding more speed and power to our lineup, but we are also welcoming two high-character individuals to the culture we are building. We are all looking forward to getting back to work as a team in January and opening the season February 11.”

Taudrea Sinnie | Outfield | 5-4 | Junior | Nevada, Texas (Texas A&M)

Appeared in 85 games and started 18 as an Aggie while putting together a .261 career batting average with 36 runs, 12 hits, one double and five RBI … Played in 31 games in 2021, batting .429 with 14 runs scored and three stolen bases … Competed in 42 games as a freshman and started 16, compiled a .250 batting average and produced the first double of her career against No. 11 Tennessee … Posted a .662 career batting average and .714 OBP with 19 doubles, 13 triples, three home runs and 45 RBI at Berkner High School and was named the District 9-6A MVP as a senior in 2018 … Played club ball with Vision 18U Gold and was selected to play in the 18U Colorado All-American game while earning a spot on the PGF Southwest Region All-American Team.

Bailee Wilson | Infield | 5-8 | Sophomore | Clyo, Ga. (Georgia Southern)

Started all 67 games of her career at Georgia Southern while batting .353 with 77 hits, 33 runs scored, 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 51 RBI … Earned 2021 Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors … As a sophomore, hit a team-best .382 with nine doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI … Ranked fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in batting average and sixth in slugging percentage … Collected a 13-game hitting streak from Feb. 26-March 26, tied for fourth-longest in school history … Went 3-for-5 with three doubles at North Florida on February 26, tying the Georgia Southern single-game record … Started all 24 games for the Eagles as a freshman … Hit .305 with five doubles, two triples, a home run and a team-leading 24 RBI … Ranked second in the Sun Belt in total RBI and was 72nd among NCAA Division I players in RBI per game (1.00) … Also slotted second in the Sun Belt and 81st nationally as the toughest to strike out, striking out only five times in 82 at bats (once every 20.5 AB) … Did not strike out in her first 51 collegiate at bats.

The Pirates begin the 2022 campaign Feb. 11 at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic in Conway, S.C. where they will face off against Purdue, Georgetown and host Coastal Carolina.