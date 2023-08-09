GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina golfers Nicolas Brown , Tyler DeChillis and Stuart Fuller have been named to the 2022-23 Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-America Scholars the organization announced Wednesday. This is the third-straight scholastic honor for Brown, while DeChillis and Fuller are first-time selections.



Brown, who recently completed his collegiate career at East Carolina, earned his master’s in sustainable tourism and hospitality in May of 2023. The two-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team member participated in 11 events where he posted a team second-best 74.06 stroke average. He recorded three top 15 finishes which included a share of sixth place at the Ironwood Collegiate Classic. In two years at East Carolina, Brown posted a 73.83 stroke average after appearing in 20 events (60 rounds). Last week he qualified for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship after carding a score of 133 (9-under) and is set to compete at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. August 14-20.



DeChillis, a two-time AAC All-Academic Team selection, is currently pursuing his undergraduate degree in management information systems. As a sophomore, he appeared in nine events where he posted a 74.78 stroke average and recorded a pair of top 20 placements. His best finish came at the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate where he shot a 220 for a share of ninth place. DeChillis carded a career-low score of 68 during the opening round action at the General Hackler Intercollegiate.



Fuller, who played one season at East Carolina, earned a graduate certificate in marking in the May of 2023. As a graduate student and 2023 AAC All-Academic Team selection, he competed in 10 events posting a 75.07 stroke average over 27 rounds. The Winston-Salem, N.C. native recorded three top 20 finishes which included a share of 11th place at the River Run Collegiate. He also finished tied for 13th at the Ironwood Collegiate Classic and 16th at the ECU Intercollegiate.



To be eligible for GCAA All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate’s degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I, under 78.0 in NCAA Division II, under 79.0 in NCAA Division III, under 78.0 in NAIA, and under 77.0 in NJCAA, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at their college or university.



Eight of the Pirates’ nine members on the 2022-23 squad were named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in July.