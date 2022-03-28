GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rumor that East Carolina University men’s basketball player Tristen Newton would hit the transfer portal and leave the school became a reality on Monday.

Newton posted the news on his Twitter page, saying “ECU, Thank you for welcoming me in with open arms. I want to thank my teammates and coaches because without you guys I’m no one! With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my last 2 years left of eligibility. Love forever Pirate Nation❤️.”

It is unclear where the El Paso, Texas, native will head next but he’s certain to get a number of offers from universities. He would be the second player to leave the Pirates’ program this way in the past two seasons. Jayden Gardner made the same announcement on March 29, 2021, and ended up at Virginia, where he played this season and earned all-ACC third-team honors.

Newton was a second-team all-AAC selection this past season. The three-year starter averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, nearly five assists and shot 43.5% from the field this season. He started all 30 games this season for ECU, one of only two players for the Pirates to do that in 2021-22 (Vance Jackson was the other).