Tryniski’s Record Day Helps ECU Lacrosse Top VCU 16-12

RICHMOND, VA. – A record-setting day by Megan Tryniski and a dominant second half helped the ECU lacrosse team beat VCU 16-12 on Sunday afternoon at Cary Street Stadium.

ECU improves to 5-1 and has won a program-record five straight games after its season opening defeat to Furman. VCU drops to 2-3.

The game did not start well for ECU. The Rams opened the game on a 3-0 run before Ellie Bromley finally broke through and got ECU’s first goal at the 23:05 mark. Back-to-back goals from Frances Kimel and Megan Tryniski, with Tryniski also getting an assist on Kimel’s goal, leveled the score at 3-3.

The two teams went back and forth through the first half. VCU went up 5-3, but goals from Nicole LeGar, Megan Pallozzi and Ally Stanton gave ECU its first lead at 6-5 with 11:58 to go in the opening half. But the Rams answered back with a 5-0 run to take a 10-6 lead. Pallozzi gave ECU some signs of life heading into the halftime break when she scored off a Tryniski feed with nine seconds left in the first half, making it 10-7.

VCU came out of the locker room looking to attack, as Anna Koniencki scored just 17 seconds into the second half. From there though, ECU was nearly unstoppable.

After Koniencki’s goal, ECU did not allow the Rams to score for more than 23 minutes of game time. It took a little while for the ECU offense to catch up to the performance of the defense though. Bromley got her second goal of the game at 27:57 to make it 11-8, but that goal was followed by eight scoreless minutes.

When ECU finally founds its rhythm on offense, the goals began to fly fast and furious. Tryniski scored eight minutes after Bromley, and it took just two more minutes for Pallozzi to add her second goal. 36 seconds after Pallozzi’s tally, LeGar scored off a feed from MacKell Schultes to tie the game at 11-11 with 17:10 remaining.

The ECU onslaught continued with Tryniski burying two goals (her third and fourth of the game), Schultes getting a goal and then LeGar completing a hat trick, all within two and a half minutes of each other. Bromley became the fourth Pirate with three goals on the day when she scored with 9:56 to go and that goal staked ECU to a 16-11 lead.

The 9-0 ECU run finally ended when Savannah Slack scored for VCU at the 6:23 mark, but ECU made sure that was as close as the Rams got, with ECU closing out the 16-12 win.

Tryniski finished with a program-record eight points on four goals and four assists. LeGar had six points with three goals and three assists while Pallozzi and Bromley each finished with three goals. Kimel, LeGar and Camryn Pennypacker each had four draw controls while LeGar and Cece Bartley both forced three Rams turnovers. In the goal, Ashley Vernon made six saves for the Pirates to get the win.

The Pirates will be back home on Saturday afternoon when they host Army in Johnson Stadium. That game is slated for a 12 noon start and admission is free for all fans.