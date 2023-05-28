CLEARWATER, Fla. – Seventh-seeded Tulane defeated No. 1 seed East Carolina, 8-6, to capture the 2023 American Baseball Championship presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater Sunday at BayCare Ballpark.

It is the first American Baseball Championship for the Green Wave and they are the lowest seed to ever win the Championship (South Florida was a No. 6 seed in 2021).

With the win, Tulane (19-40) earns The American’s automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Championship. The selection show will be held Monday at noon ET on ESPN2.

The bats came out hot in the first inning as Tulane scored three, including a 2-run double by Brennan Lambert. ECU (45-17) responded with four in the bottom of the frame, including a 2-run single by Justin Wilcoxen.

Tied at 4-4 in the fifth, Tulane took the lead on an RBI single by tournament Most Outstanding Player Teo Banks, his 11th RBI of the tournament, and added runs on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Simon Baumgardt.

Baumgardt added another RBI on a single in seventh. East Carolina got one back in the eighth on an RBI single by Jacob Starling before Tulane added an RBI single by Brady Marget.

Dylan Carmouche, (5-8) who pitched a complete game on Thursday, earned the win with one run allowed in 3.0 innings of relief. Ricky Castro came on to earn his first save of the season. Zach Root (3-3) took the loss for the Pirates.

All-Tournament Team

Danny Beal, P, East Carolina

Carter Cunningham, OF, East Carolina

Josh Moylan, 1B, East Carolina

Jacob Starling, 2B, East Carolina

Justin Murray, 1B, Houston

Brandon Uhse, OF, Houston

Ben Rozenblum, C, South Florida

Teo Banks, OF, Tulane – Most Outstanding Player

Dylan Carmouche, P, Tulane

Brennan Lambert, DH, Tulane

Gavin Schulz, SS, Tulane



Tuesday

Game 1: No. 4 UCF 4, No. 5 Cincinnati 3

Game 2: No. 8 South Florida 12, No. 1 East Carolina 11 (11 innings)

Game 3: No. 7 Tulane 10, No. 2 Houston 8

Game 4: No. 6 Memphis 10, No. 3 Wichita State 6



Wednesday

Game 5: No. 1 East Carolina 9, No. 5 Cincinnati 6



Thursday

Game 6: No. 2 Houston 4, No. 3 Wichita State 3

Game 7: No. 8 South Florida 15, No. 4 UCF 4 (8 innings)

Game 8: No. 7 Tulane 12, No. 6 Memphis 2 (8 innings)



Friday

Game 9: No. 1 East Carolina 7, No. 4 UCF (13 innings)

Game 10: No. 2 Houston 6, No. 6 Memphis 5



Saturday

Game 11: No. 1 East Carolina 3, No. 8 South Florida 1

Game 12: No. 2 Houston 11, No. 7 Tulane 8

Game 13: No. 1 East Carolina 14, No. 8 South Florida 7

Game 14: No. 7 Tulane 11, No. 2 Houston 8



Sunday

Game 15: No. 7 Tulane 8, No. 1 East Carolina 6