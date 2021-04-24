Tulsa softball blanks ECU to take series

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Tulsa posted its third shutout in as many games Saturday morning, downing East Carolina 9-0 in game three of an American Athletic Conference series at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

The Pirates (11-28, 2-13 AAC) and Golden Hurricane (20-10, 11-3 AAC) conclude the set Sunday at Noon.

Samantha Pochop (9-1) recorded the win in relief, throwing the final four innings and scattering two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Kama Woodall (6-15) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Kylie Norwood was 5-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI for the victorious Tulsa side while Rachel McCollum and Chandley Garner notched two hits apiece for ECU.

East Carolina had an early chance to score in the bottom of the first, loading the bases on singles by Inae and Garner as well as a hit batter (McCollum). The Golden Hurricane got out of the jam, turning a double play to keep things scoreless.

Norwood kicked off the scoring in the top of the third with a solo home run to right center before an error and bases-loaded walk left Tulsa with a 3-0 advantage.

A pair of hit batters and a McCollum double in the bottom of the fourth put the Pirates in the same position as the first frame, but the same result occurred as the Golden Hurricane twirled another double play to preserve the three-run cushion.

Tulsa scored six runs in the final four innings, including a three-run shot off the bat of Hayley Morgan in the top of the seventh.