GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina was unable to overcome host Tulsa in an American Athletic Conference series opener Friday night, falling 5-3 to the Golden Hurricane at the Collins Family Softball Complex.



The Pirates drop to 20-33 overall and 2-14 in league play while Tulsa improves to 16-29-1 and 5-9-1. ECU can finish no higher than sixth in the league standings with the setback.



East Carolina managed just four hits of which two were of the home run variety. The Golden Hurricane recorded eight hits as a trio of Tulsa batters tallied two base knocks apiece.



Jordan Hatch (2-14) was tagged with the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts in four innings of work. Samantha Pochop (11-14) was the winning pitcher in a complete-game effort as she allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.



The Golden Hurricane struck first in the bottom of the third thanks to a Makayla Jackson solo home run. Tulsa extended its lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth with an Imani Edward three-run home run, but ECU cut the advantage to two with back-to-back long balls by Sydney Yoder and Sophie Wools in the top of the fifth.



East Carolina made one last push in the top of the sixth, plating a run via an RBI single off the bat of Bailee Wilson that scored Gianna Edwards and made it a 4-3 contest. However, the Golden Hurricane plated a run in the bottom of the sixth to complete the scoring.



Up Next: Tulsa and ECU continue the series Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.