GREENVILLE, N.C. – Two dozen current and former East Carolina University student-athletes have completed requirements for and will receive their degrees during the 113th fall commencement ceremonies Friday.
Morgan Everett, a senior on the women’s soccer team, is the lone member of the group to receive a postgraduate degree, earning a Master of Communication.
The list of degree programs earned by student-athletes this semester varies with Pirates earning diplomas in communication, exercise physiology, health fitness, nursing, public health studies, sociology and several other areas of study.
Baseball (6)
Jake Agnos – Management Information Systems
Seth Caddell – Recreation and Park Management
Thomas Francisco – Management
Ryder Giles – Management
Lane Hoover – Communication
Bryson Worrell – Health Fitness Specialist
Men’s Swimming (1)
Eric Hinderup – Finance
Softball (4)
Anna Epling – Communication
Faith Jarvis – Communication
Courtney Layton – University Studies
Bailey Ledvina – Recreation and Park Management
Women’s Soccer (5)
Morgan Dewey – Nursing
Carsen Parker – Public Health Studies
Addison Salz – Exercise Physiology
Morgan Everett – Communication
Victoria Riggs – Health Communication Certificate
Women’s Track (2)
Leya Essex – Sociology
Sommer Knight – Nursing
Football (6)
Holton Ahlers – Communication
Myles Berry – IDIS
Nolan Johnson – Communication
Xavier Smith – Communication
Dre Terry – Communication
Peyton Winstead – Communication
Two dozen student-athletes earn degrees from ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Two dozen current and former East Carolina University student-athletes have completed requirements for and will receive their degrees during the 113th fall commencement ceremonies Friday.