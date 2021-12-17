Two dozen student-athletes earn degrees from ECU

ECU Pirates

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

(ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Two dozen current and former East Carolina University student-athletes have completed requirements for and will receive their degrees during the 113th fall commencement ceremonies Friday.
   
Morgan Everett, a senior on the women’s soccer team, is the lone member of the group to receive a postgraduate degree, earning a Master of Communication.
 
The list of degree programs earned by student-athletes this semester varies with Pirates earning diplomas in communication, exercise physiology, health fitness, nursing, public health studies, sociology and several other areas of study.
 
Baseball (6)
Jake Agnos – Management Information Systems
Seth Caddell – Recreation and Park Management
Thomas Francisco – Management
Ryder Giles – Management
Lane Hoover – Communication
Bryson Worrell – Health Fitness Specialist
 
Men’s Swimming (1)
Eric Hinderup – Finance
 
Softball (4)
Anna Epling – Communication
Faith Jarvis – Communication
Courtney Layton – University Studies
Bailey Ledvina – Recreation and Park Management
 
Women’s Soccer (5)
Morgan Dewey – Nursing
Carsen Parker – Public Health Studies
Addison Salz – Exercise Physiology
Morgan Everett – Communication
Victoria Riggs – Health Communication Certificate
 
Women’s Track (2)
Leya Essex – Sociology
Sommer Knight – Nursing
 
Football (6)
Holton Ahlers – Communication
Myles Berry – IDIS
Nolan Johnson – Communication
Xavier Smith – Communication
Dre Terry – Communication
Peyton Winstead – Communication

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV