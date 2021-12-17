Two dozen student-athletes earn degrees from ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - After a year of uncertainty due to COVID-19, East Carolina University held its in-person fall graduation ceremonies on Friday, celebrating the class of 2021. One ceremony took place at 9 a.m. and the other at 1 p.m.

Families and friends traveled from all over to cheer on nearly 2,000 students that graduated from ECU. It was the first indoor graduation ceremony held at the university since before the pandemic. It was also the first time in ECU's history the university has held two separate commencement fall ceremonies.