GREENVILLE, N.C. – A pair of East Carolina University Hall of Fame members will be honored as two of the school’s top all-time basketball players when they will have banners bearing their names raised to the rafters of Minges Coliseum on Saturday.

The accomplishments of Mary (Denkler) Schoof and the late Robert “Bobby” Hodges will be celebrated during the American Athletic Conference contest between the Pirates and Tulsa, which begins at 4 p.m. The duo will become the first ECU basketball standouts to be recognized in this manner.

“Being an All-American in basketball is an accomplishment that should always be recognized and remembered,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “Now that these names will forever hang in Minges Coliseum, we will be able to honor these two former Pirates in the best way we know how.”

Schoof, who wore No. 34 during her East Carolina playing career, was the first player in program history to earn All-America honors. She topped the team in scoring and rebounding as a junior (1981-82) and senior (1982-1983) before finishing with a total of 1,789 points and 801 rebounds. Schoof turned in a scoring average of 16.1 per game and tallied over 30 points in a contest on six occasions during her four-year career.

She helped lead the Pirates to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in March of 1982 on the way to a 17-10 overall record. The two-time ECU Female Athlete-of-the-Year selection was named team MVP for the 1982-83 campaign and also became East Carolina’s initial NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship winner. She was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 1994.

Schoof earned a bachelor’s degree in urban and regional planning from ECU in 1984 and currently serves as Vice President of Sales for Imagine Communications.

Donning the No. 19 jersey on the hardwood, Hodges was an All-America honoree who remains the program’s all-time leading scorer after recording 2,018 points during his four-year career from 1950 to 1954.

In addition to being an inaugural inductee into the ECU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1974, he earned a similar honor in 1993 with his selection to the North Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

Hodges was a participant in the East Carolina Varsity Club before being selected to the prestigious Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges list, proving he was not only a top athlete but a top student as well. He was a member of the school’s ROTC program and later served his country as a captain in the United States Air Force stationed at Nagoya, Japan, and Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. Following his service, Hodges was head basketball coach at Frederick (Va.) College, Hillsdale (Mich.) College and Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) College.

The two-sport star was also a four-year football letterman, leading the Pirates as an All-America performer and team captain during his senior season in 1953.

Hodges will be honored posthumously after passing away Sept. 21, 2012.