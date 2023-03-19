GREENSBORO, N.C. – Despite winning the doubles point, East Carolina could not hold off UNC Greensboro in singles play as the Pirates fell to the Spartans 4-3 Sunday afternoon at the UNCG Tennis Courts.
ECU drops to 7-7 overall while UNC Greensboro improves to 4-12.
Laura Becker and Anne Lou Champion got the Pirates off to a good start in doubles action, defeating Raegan Mitchell and McCollough Perry 6-4. The Spartans won a 6-3 decision on court two while Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain picked up a 6-4 victory over Arina Babkova and Alexandra Dodashev to clinch the point.
Martin Muzzolon and Joan Madi collected straight-set wins at the three and five positions, but East Carolina could not hold on in the end as Mitchell defeated Champion in three sets to give the home team the match.
Up Next: ECU takes on Campbell Tuesday (March 21) in Buies Creek.
UNC Greensboro 4, East Carolina 3
Singles Play
No. 1 – Hannah Giddings (UNCG) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 – Arina Babkova (UNCG) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) – 6-4, 6-2
No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Juliana Craft (UNCG) – 6-2, 6-3
No. 4 – Olivia Gallagher (UNCG) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) – 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)
No. 5 – Joan Madi (ECU) def. Alexandra Dodashev (UNCG) – 6-4, 6-3
No. 6 – Raegan Mitchell (UNCG) def. Anne Lou Champion (ECU) – 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2, 5, 4, 6
Doubles Play
No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Babkova/Dodashev (UNCG) – 6-4
No. 2 – Gallagher/Giddings (UNCG) def. Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) – 6-3
No. 3 – Becker/Champion (ECU) def. Mitchell/Perry (UNCG) – 6-4
Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2
Team Records: UNCG (4-12), East Carolina (7-7)
(ECU Sports Information photo)
