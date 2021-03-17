UNCW rallies for 10-2 win after ECU strikes early

WILMINGTON, N.C. – UNCW scored 10 unanswered runs and cruised to a 10-2 victory over No. 9 East Carolina Wednesday night at Brooks Field. With the win the Seahawks improved to 11-3, while the Pirates fell to 13-3.

With the game knotted at two-all going to the bottom of the second inning, UNCW plated a pair of runs taking a 4-2 lead and never looked back. Dillon Lifrieri reached on an infield single and took second on Noah Bridges sac bunt. Taber Mongero singled home Lifrieri and Jac Croom’s RBI ground out to second pushed home Mongero.

Jacob Shafter (1-0) got the win allowing two runs (both earned) on five hits with a pair of strikeouts. Bryce Cota worked 1.2 innings issuing three walks and striking out one before Hunter Hodges (1.1 IP, 2 Ks) and Adam Smith (1.0 IP, 2 Ks) worked the final 2.1 innings to preserve the win for UNCW.

Nate Nabholz (0-1) made his first collegiate start allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits with a walk in a one-third of an inning. From there, ECU would use seven pitchers out of the bull pen on a staff day getting outings from Nick Logusch (1.0 IP, 1 R), C.J. Mayhue (0.2 IP, 1 R, 1 K), Trystan Kimmel (2.1 IP, 3 Rs, 2 Ks), A.J. Wilson (0.2 IP, 1 R, 1 K), Garrett Saylor (1.0 IP, 1 R), Danny Beal (1.0 IP, 1 R, 2 Ks) and Carter Spivey (1.0 IP, 1 K).

ECU wasted little time in getting on the board scoring a pair of runs in the first for a 2-0 lead. Connor Norby singled to right-center, which was followed Bryson Worrell’s double down the right field line. Thomas Francisco’s RBI single to left field plated Norby and Josh Moylan’s double-play ball pushed across Worrell for the second run.

UNCW tied the game at two-all with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. Brooks Baldwin walked and took third on Croom’s double down the left field line. Cole Weiss’ RBI single scored Baldwin and two batters later, Matt Suggs tied the game with another double down the left field line.

Kip Brandenburg’s two-run homer highlighted a four-run frame for UNCW extending the lead to 8-2. Croom singled home the first run with a shot to right field that plated Baldwin following his double. After a sac bunt moved Croom to second, Kip Brandenburg sent a shot to right center clearing the bases. Trevor Marsh tripled with two outs and came home to score on Lifrieri’s base hit.

UNCW plated runs in the sixth and seventh making capping the scoring at 10-2.

ECU returns home on Friday, March 19 when it plays host to Illinois State in a three-game series. First pitch of the weekend is slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.