UNCW walks off with 5-2 win over East Carolina

ECU Pirates

WILMINGTON (WNCT) – Matt Suggs hit a 9th inning, 3-run walk-off home run to lead UNC Wilmington to a 5-2 win over (19) East Carolina Wednesday night.

East Carolina scored its two runs on a hit batsman with the bases loaded and a sacrifice fly.

The Pirates had won six games in a row before falling to the Seahawks.

East Carolina will not play its scheduled 3-game series with Columbia this weekend after the Ivy League cancelled all of the league’s spring sports schedules over fears of the spread of coronavirus.

