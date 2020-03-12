UNCW walks off with 5-2 win over East Carolina

WILMINGTON (WNCT) – Matt Suggs hit a 9th inning, 3-run walk-off home run to lead UNC Wilmington to a 5-2 win over (19) East Carolina Wednesday night.

East Carolina scored its two runs on a hit batsman with the bases loaded and a sacrifice fly.

The Pirates had won six games in a row before falling to the Seahawks.

East Carolina will not play its scheduled 3-game series with Columbia this weekend after the Ivy League cancelled all of the league’s spring sports schedules over fears of the spread of coronavirus.