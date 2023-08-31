ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNCT) — The East Carolina University football team is just two days away from its season opener, where they will head to Ann Arbor to face Michigan. They’ll be playing Saturday at noon on Peacock TV in the largest stadium in the United States and the third largest in the world.

When it comes to Pirate football, there are some dedicated, hardcore fans. So dedicated are they that they are making the trip to Michigan, most from North Carolina. But the band at the Univesity of Michigan is making the trip worth it for those fans.

The ECU Marching Pirates, also known as The Sound of Pirate Nation, plays “EC Victory,” the ECU fight song, before every home football game. So when the Pirates play on the road, they don’t get to hear it. Well, the band at Michigan will be playing ‘EC Victory’ before kickoff for all fans to hear.